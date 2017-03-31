Lady Spartans notch a win

The York College Lady Spartans lacrosse team played host to the visiting Oswego State Lady Lakers Sun., March 19. The Lady Spartans got the victory by a score of 15-5. The Spartans came into this match-up off a big win at Messiah. Their last two scheduled contests were postponed due to inclement weather.

Sunday’s kickoff was postponed an hour due to snowy remains on the field from winter storm Stella. After fifteen, scoreless minutes for both squads, freshman, Meghan Fox ignited the Lady Spartan offense with a goal off a Rachel Saks assist. The Lady Spartans went on a tear, with six different team members scoring a goal in just the first period, which gave York a 9-2 advantage going into the second half. In the first period York had multiple scoring opportunities with twenty-seven shots taken to Oswego State’s six.

York and Oswego State both scored three goals apiece in the second half giving York the 12-5 victory. The Spartans young freshman scored all three goals in the second half the York. Notching those goals were Regan Cook (Meghan Fox), Devin Hursey (free-position shot) and Hayley McCormick (unassisted). The Lakers went on a three – goal run of their own with a goal by junior Gemma O’Kane (unassisted) and two by sophomore Teresa Shattuck (one free-position and one unassisted). The game was a hard-fought, physical match-up. Both sides combined for forty-six total fouls, with York having a four-foul advantage (25-21). In the cage, Oswego State’s Angela Ponto faced thirty-two shots on goal and allowing twelve, dropping her record to (1-2). She registered 20 saves. Charlotte Wright got the start for the Lady Spartans in the first half with Abby Smith coming to relieve her in the second. The two combined for seven saves and faced only twelve Lady Lakers’ shots on goal with Wright getting the win. The Lady Spartans improve their record to (4-1) on the season and visit Gettysburg College Wed., March 22.

Quick Stats for the Lady Spartans:

Goals- Regan Cook (3), Megan Fox (2), Hayley McCormick (2), Devin Hursey (1), Skye Slater (1), Katelyn Cattrano (1), Kayleigh Phillips (1), Jordan Cassella (1)

Assists- Rachel Saks (2), Meghan Fox (1)

Saves- Abby Smith (6), Charlotte Wright (1)

Total Shots- 41

Quick Stats for the Lady Lakers:

Goals- Toni Laneve (2), Teresa Shattuck (2), Gemma O’Kane (1)

Assists- Teresa Shattuck (1)

Saves- Angela Ponto (20)

Total Shots- 16