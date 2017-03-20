YCP welcomes Writer-In-Residence Nick Flynn

By Shelly Goodling

York College is excited to welcome Writer-In-Residence Nick Flynn to campus for a public poetry reading, question and answer session and book signing to be held in Demeester Recital Hall at 7 p.m. on Thurs., March 30. Admission will be free of charge and open to the public.

Students in the professional writing major are invited to sign-up for a writing workshop held by Flynn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m April 1. The capacity for the workshop is limited and requires students to sign up in advance with Deb Staley in HUM 116. During his time on campus, Flynn will also visit creative writing classes and join English and Humanities faculty for a lunch.

Flynn released his ninth book, a collection of poetry , “My Feelings”, in 2015. His poetry, essays, and nonfiction have appeared in The New Yorker and The Paris Review, among other publications. He has received numerous fellowships and awards from organizations including Guggenheim Foundation, PEN, and The Library of Congress.

Flynn’s work extends far beyond memoir and poetry writing. Among other positions, Flynn is a playwright, an editor, and the co-founder of the Blue Sky Committee, a collaboration formed with Sarah Sentilles in response to the U.S. drone attacks. In 2012, he was executive producer and artistic collaborator for “Being Flynn”, the film adaptation of his 2004 memoir “Another Bullshit Night in Suck City”. Flynn’s play, “Alice Invents a Little Game and Alice Always Wins”, was shown at Chicago’s Forget Me Not Theater in 2014. Currently, he teaches creative writing at the University of Houston.

Featured photo from http://www.nickflynn.org/