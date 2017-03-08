The York Review hosts launch party at First Friday

By Shelly Goodling

Students invited the community to join them for live music, poetry and refreshments to celebrate the debut of this year’s issue of York College’s student-run literary magazine, The York Review, at Marketview Arts on Feb. 3.

For over 30 years, The York Review has been York College of Pennsylvania’s outlet for publishing student submissions including poetry, fiction, nonfiction, music, photography, fine art, and digital art.

This year a limited number of the issue was printed, which were available at the event for a suggested donation of five dollars.

The launch party featured live music and poetry performed by local artists Devix and Marcus Velazquez, as well as a performance by students Ryan Emmert, a senior professional writing major and Tori Azzaro, a junior behavioral science major.

Over the last several months, the publication’s staff and contributors worked to prepare an event that would welcome in the public and help spread their visions.

“It was inspiring to see writing, literature, arts, and other York College students working and celebrating together with such dedication, skill, and joy,” said advisor Travis Kurowski.

Austin Wolfe, publisher of The York Review and senior professional writing major, put in “endless amounts of time and effort” preparing the issue as well as the event, according to Emmert, York Review contributor and podcast editor.

Quote. Will provide.

Other editors of the issue include Print Editor Soala Idasetima, Online Editor Melissa Rechter, Communications Editor Andrea Linebaugh, Assistant Editors Ashley Rohrbaugh and Kara Waltersdorff, Copy Editor Kendra Jones and designers, Morgan Barnett and Heather Outwater.

Barnett and Outwater, both senior graphic design majors, worked to design the logo and layout of the issue and review art submissions. Barnett’s art was featured on the cover.

“We went for a simple, clean look because we knew there was a lot of content,” said Outwater.

Submissions were separated into four categories and organized to provide an even distribution of content throughout the issue.

Barnett and Outwater’s contributions “made a big difference in the quality of the art this year,” said Emmert.

The York Review has held a stand at First Friday since September 2016. Kurowski said students will continue attending the monthly event to spread their visions further into the York community.

Marketview Arts is a York College owned gallery, located in York’s downtown Market District, on 37 W. Philadelphia St. The gallery features the work of student and area artists, as well as a rental space for event hosting.

Marketview Arts is one of three locations downtown where York College has branched out into the downtown community. Spartan Nation, a student-run stand selling YCP merchandise, made their debut in Central Market on First Friday, with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. The Center for Community Engagement Building, located at 59 East Market St., has also been recently renovated.

Photos by Kendra Jones