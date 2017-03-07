York College biology professor opens yarn store in downtown York

By Kendra Jones

Joan carpenter, provider of instructional support in the biology department at York College, is excited to encourage a connection among both expert crafters and those beginning in yarn crafts.

“Downtown York is so exciting, and it’s growing so fast,” said Carpenter.

York college alumni and employees are helping downtown growth by opening small businesses; Carpenter is an example of that.

Ewe and Me, a knitting shop that opened Friday, Feb. 3, will provide a different atmosphere for visitors. Carpenter, owner of Ewe and Me, wants to encourage not only experienced knitters and weavers to stop in, but the store itself strives to be inviting. Carpenter noted that the business has a couch, table and chairs for students and the community to come and hang out.

As a knitter for 20 years and a weaver for a decade, Carpenter decided to open Ewe and Me when a former yoga studio, Imagine Your Yoga, was on the market.

“it’s a really good place for a retail shop. There is lots of traffic in that area,” said Carpenter. She said that the absence of small craft stores in west York also encouraged her to open a shop downtown.

After the lease for Ewe and Me was signed in December, it only took 6 weeks to design and ready the shop.

Carpenter, along with one other employee, sell yarn, tools for knitters and crocheters, scarves and kits to get started. Dipped silk and cotton scarves are also sold at Ewe and Me. A hand-spinning machine is available for visitors to try.

Ewe and Me is open Tues., Thurs., and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the third Sun. of every month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.