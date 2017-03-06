An overview of President Trump’s executive orders

By Vicki Russell

Since Jan. 20, President Trump has signed 12 executive orders. There is a good deal of reported speculation, no doubt owing to the broad nature of these orders. In such an atmosphere though, facts are difficult to come by, particularly when the documents generating all of the furor are largely absent from the debate. The executive orders are located at the administration’s website and the filings may be found utilizing the case numbers and venue information provided in the synopsis that follows.

Jan. 20

“Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal””

This executive order appears to be aimed at preventing excessive increases in Affordable Care Act costs to states, patients, and plan purchasers, where there is latitude in the interpretation of the law during the repeal process. Federal offices are directed not to act on a reading of the law which runs contrary to the interests of the states and the public when there is an alternative interpretation available.

Jan. 24

“Executive Order Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals For High Priority Infrastructure Projects”

This order appears intended to speed up the environmental review and approval process for infrastructure projects deemed to be in the interests of the nation. This includes projects which impact such things as the grid, highways, airports, etc. This order includes language aimed at respecting the property rights of individuals as currently practicable, presumably including current standards on eminent domain.

Jan. 25

“Executive Order: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States”

This order prioritizes the enforcement of immigration laws and the dissuasion of the continuance of sanctuary cities.

Jan. 25

“Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements”

This provides a 180-day deadline for the planning phase for the building of a wall on our southern border with Mexico.

Jan. 27

“Executive order: protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States”

This was the controversial order halting immigration temporarily from seven mostly Muslim nations in order to establish a new screening process.

(Stayed per the 9th Circuit Appeals Court, 3-0 decision Case number 17-35105)

Jan. 28

“Executive Order: ethics commitments by executive branch appointees”

This order increases from one to two years the ban on executive branch appointees dealing with former employers and clients in an official capacity. This order also places a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments and a five-year ban on other lobbying activities.

Jan. 30

“Presidential Executive Order on Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs”

This order provides that no new regulation shall be implemented without retiring two other regulations and ensuring that the cost of the new regulation does not exceed to cost of the two regulations no longer being implemented. This is a controversial proposal and is currently being challenged in court.

Filed in the District of Columbia, Case number 1:17-cv-00253

Feb. 3

“Presidential Executive Order on Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System”

The Financial Stability Oversight Council is directed to begin reporting to the president within 120 days the level of compliance of laws, treaties, regulations, recordkeeping standards, etc. with a new set of broadly stated guiding principles laid out within the order.

Feb. 9

“Presidential Executive Order on a Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety”

This executive order is for the creation of a task force to look at ways to reduce crime, particularly in areas experiencing high rates of violent crime.

Feb. 9

“Presidential Executive Order on Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers”

The Justice Department is directed to prioritize the prosecution of people who commit crimes against law enforcement officers utilizing existing law.

Feb. 9

“Presidential Executive Order on Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking”

This is an order for agencies and departments to find better ways to share information. A 120-day deadline is given as well as a goal of more effective prosecution of drug cartels, illegal immigration, and violent crime.

Feb. 9

“Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice”

This order provides a line of succession for the top spot within the Department of Justice which appears to be similar to that of the presidency.