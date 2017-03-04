York College of Pennsylvania announces the 2017 Bob Hoffman Student Writing Awards, sponsored by the Bob Hoffman Foundation. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best submissions in the categories of flash fiction, poetry, short story, creative nonfiction, playwriting and screenwriting.

Poetry must be submitted as a single poem of up to five pages. Flash fiction must be submited with a maximum of 500 words. Short story, creative nonfiction, playwriting and screenwriting must be submitted with a maximum of 20 pages.2017

Submissions must have a cover page including title of work, category of submission, student name and ID number, major, email address, and mailing address. You may submit once in each category with different pieces, however each submission must have its own cover sheet. Prose submissions must be double-spaced, and poetry must be single-spaced. No previously published work will be accepted. Submissions are open to all current YCP students. An awards reception will be held near the end of the semester at which winners in each category will be asked to read from their work.

Deliver entries by 4 p.m. April 4 to Deb Staley, English & Humanities Department, HUM161.