New wine bar opens in downtown York

By Shelly Goodling

Wine lovers can now get their fill of high quality wine downtown at The Handsome Cab, York’s new wine bar and art gallery located at 106 N. George St.

The new bar offers a selection of more than 100 wines and holds a second floor art gallery featuring the work of many local artists. The gallery doubles as an event space that can accommodate 40 to 50 people.

The idea for the bar began in 2012 when co-owners Andrew D’Agenais and Robert Godfrey traveled to York, England and found a small brew pub with a name similar to The Handsome Cab.

Godfrey, who was born and raised in York, said that a few years after their trip, they began to notice the momentum building in downtown York and the new businesses that were opening.

“We saw a need for something modern and unlike anything the city has seen before,” Godfrey said. “We were able to bring that here to York through our travels.”

The experience of opening a new business has been rewarding, but not without its challenges, according to Godfrey.

“My favorite part of the experience has been the overwhelming response from the community,” Godfrey said. “The York community has really embraced us.”

He said that the greatest challenges since opening day have been “serving guests in the way we want to serve them” and keeping up with staffing.

The bar features a different special each day of the week, including “Monday Funday” food and drink specials, free tasting of a white and a red wine on Tuesday, discounted wines on “Around the World Wednesday,” and bottled beer specials on Thursday.

Happy hour is Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m and late night Happy Hour is offered Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to midnight.

Every Sunday, brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a unique event called “Sunday School.” Each week a different theme is featured and guests are invited to come learn about wine regions and varietals. Reservations can be made online or by calling 717-793-2413.

Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Handsome Cab had it’s grand opening on Jan. 27. According to Godfrey, it has remained consistently busy since opening day and he recommends making a reservation in order to be secured a table, especially on a weekend or during a Strand Capitol event.