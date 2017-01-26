Defense comes up big as Spartans top Lions

By: Jeremy Gottsch

York College Woman’s basketball topped visiting Penn St. Harrisburg Lions Wednesday night at the Grumbacher Center. Trailing at halftime, the Spartans used a strong desfensive effort in the second half to defeat the Lions 58-43. Junior guard Katie Wagner scored a career high 20 points to lead all scorers.

The Spartans started the game strong jumping out to an early 7-0 lead. York committed nine turnovers the rest of the quarter leading to the Lions taking control in the opening frame. PSU Harrisburg led after the 1st quarter 15-11.

York trailed 26-17 with three minutes remaining in the half, their largest deficit of the night, before going on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to just two. Senior guard Sarah Shearer knocked down a big three-pointer to make it a one-possession game. The Lions led 28-24 at the break.

The Spartans found themselves trailing 36-29 midway through the third when they then went on an 11-0 run for the remainder of the quarter. Wagner scored six of the 11 points during the run. York took a 40-36 lead heading into the final frame. The Spartans outscored the Lions 16-8 in the quarter.

Leading 43-39 in the fourth, Wagner scored seven straight points to push the lead to double-digits. The Lions had a tough time finding a way to score after a strong start to the game. After only managing eight points in the third quarter, the Lions were only able to score seven points in the final frame eventually. The Spartans would eventually go on to win the contest 58-43. Wagner scored 16 of her game high 20 points in the second half. She outscored the Lions alone 16-15.

Sara Shearer chipped in 10 points off of the bench for the Spartans giving them two scorers registering double figures. Senior forward Sam Hruz did just about everything for the Spartans. She scored seven points, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked eight shots, and added six assists. Shanique Mattis and Kaitlyn Carmo led the Lions in scoring with eight points apiece.

The Spartans are on the road for their next contest at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 as they head to Virginia to face the Southern Virginia University Knights in a Capital Athletic Conference contest.

Photo by David Sinclair