Sarah, April and Blaise showcasing the highest Jenga ever!
Campus Life Photos, Lifestyle

CAB hosts fall semester Stress Buster

Sarah, April and Blaise showcasing the highest Jenga ever.img_0849img_0818img_0854

img_0817

Campus Activities Board gave students the opportunity to de-stress before final exams as they hosted Stressbusters at 10 p.m. Dec. 10 in Iosue Student Union. Students participated in various activities for the campus community to engage in: Jenga, bamboo, donuts, bingo, Dancakes and make your own play doh and salt scrubs. A late-night breakfast was served in the Johnson Dining Hall.

Story and photos by Blaise Diehl, Communications Director

Contact: bdiehl1@ ycp.edu

 

 

