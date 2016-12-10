York College Habitat for Humanity held canning day

Blaise Diehl, Morgan Jones, Erin Konanez, Cara Anderson, Cami Salaverria and Angela Oppelt were canning on the corner of Springettsbury Avenue and South George street on December 9th, 2016. This is the organizations annual drive for funds to help allay the costs for travel to South Carolina. The trip will take place in the spring and will help rebuild homes in razed communities impacted by hurricanes.

Photos by Blaise Diehl and Morgan Jones

To donate to Habitat for Humanity contact: Blaise Diehl, Communications Director

bdiehl1@ycp.edu