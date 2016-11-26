York College #SpartaNation tour to kick off in January 2017

York College looks to draw in prospective students and connect the expanding community with their annual #SpartaNation tour January 4th, 2017. Hosted by the Office of Alumni Relations, the #SpartaNation tour serves as an outreach program that aims to connect the expanding York College community.

“This tour presents a unique opportunity for us to connect alumni, students, and parents of the college,” said Kristin Schab, Director of Alumni Relations and 2004 York college alum. “Our hope is to convince potential students to attend York by demonstrating the vast outreach and employment of our alumni.”

Each year, the Office of Alumni Relations selects 10-12 YCP students to serve on the #YCPRoadCrew during the tour. The #YCPRoadCrew serve as Ambassadors for the college, attend receptions, and spearhead the tour’s social media campaign.

“Serving on the #YCPRoadCrew has given me a very unique opportunity to network with alumni, current students, and prospective students,” said Student Senate President and #YCPRoadCrew member Abhi Kudaravalli. “My favorite part is talking to alumni, and hearing their stories about their time at York College and how York has prepared them for success in the real world.”

“It’s an honor to be able to represent the student body and share all the benefits York College affords to the student body,” said Chantel Vereen, member of the 2017 #YCPRoadCrew. “Personally, I look forward to engaging with the many different comminutes and companies during the journey. I encourage any student, parent, or alumni to attend an event if they can.”

The #SpartaNation 2017 tour is set to include seven stops in areas with the highest concertation of YCP alumni. Beginning with the first stop at the Melville Marriott in Long Island, New York, the tour will also host evens in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore. The tour will conclude with a celebratory event at Marketview Arts in downtown York.

At the various stops, #SpartaNation will host receptions featuring numerous YCP deans as guest speakers. This year’s tour is set to feature Dean of the Center of Community Engagement Dr. Dominic Dellicarpini, Dean of Student Affairs Joseph Merkle, Associate Dean of the Graham School of Business Dr. James Norrie, Provost and Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Laura Niesen de Abruna, and York College President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith.

“In addition to the receptions, the #SpartaNation tour crew members participate in site visits to venues currently employing YCP alums. In previous years, we’ve gotten the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at many interesting venues, such as M&T Bank Stadium, Wyndham Worldwide, and FBI Headquarters. Last year, we connected with an alum working on the set of Rachel Ray’s TV show.” Said Schab. “For 2017, we plan to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Under Amour facility in Baltimore.”

After experiencing a five-year hiatus following the inaugural 2009 tour, #SpartaNation was relaunched with the support of Dr. Gunter-Smith in 2014. Gunter-Smith journeyed across the east coast with the #YCPRoadCrew, attending every #SpartaNation event along the way.