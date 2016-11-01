YCP students help revive garden in downtown York

By Taijay Blagrove

York College of Pennsylvania held its annual Spartan Service Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Spartan Service Day is a day where York students and faculty roll up their sleeves and give back to their community through various service projects.

After a group walked down the trail near York College, a part of Heritage Rail Trail County Park, the participants met up in downtown York and received their assignments. Some were selected to help enrich the neglected Royal Square Garden. When the students and faculty first saw the garden, it was riddled with weeds and debris.

For four hours the Spartans got down and dirty by pulling weeds, laying down mulch and hay, picking up trash and ultimately transforming a plot of weeded land into a functional garden. The effort soon generated attention from members of the community who stopped and viewed from a distance, but they soon began to join in with the community project.

At the end of the day, students and faculty gathered in Johnson Dining Hall to enjoy a meal together. The participants talked about their various experiences during the day over walking tacos—a reward for a hard day’s work.